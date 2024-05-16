Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ poster shot candidly: Source

Excitement is brewing in Bollywood as fans eagerly anticipate the release of ‘Chandu Champion’, a collaboration between powerhouse producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. ‘Chandu Champion’ marks a significant shift for heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, who has already captivated audiences with his diverse roles.

Following the buzz generated by the initial ‘langot’ poster, the team behind the film delighted fans once again with the unveiling of a second poster, showcasing Kartik Aaryan in his ‘Boxer’ avatar. What is intriguing is the unconventional approach in capturing this striking image.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

According to insiders, rather than opting for a staged photo shoot, director Kabir Khan preferred authenticity, choosing to capture Kartik Aaryan in the moment, embodying his character’s essence. The result? A raw and compelling image that reflects both the actor’s dedication and the film’s gritty narrative.

“The decision to shoot the ‘Boxer’ poster candidly stemmed from Kabir Khan’s desire to maintain realism,” revealed a source close to the production. “During a break in filming, when Kartik was fully immersed in his role, Kabir seized the opportunity to immortalize the moment.”

This commitment to authenticity extends beyond just the promotional material. From performances to production values, ‘Chandu Champion’ promises to deliver an immersive cinematic experience unlike any other. With the trailer slated for release on May 18th, 2024, anticipation is reaching fever pitch.

Save the date: June 14, 2024, when ‘Chandu Champion’ hits screens worldwide, promising audiences an unforgettable journey into the world of boxing and beyond.

Get ready to witness Kartik Aaryan’s transformation in ‘Chandu Champion’ and the magic of Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s collaboration unfold on the big screen.