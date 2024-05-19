Kartik Aaryan returns to home in Gwalior for ‘Chandu Champion’ trailer launch

Kartik Aaryan, the heartthrob of millions, is ready to make a grand return to his roots in Gwalior for a special occasion – the trailer launch of his much-anticipated film, ‘Chandu Champion’. The excitement is contagious as Kartik took to social media to express his joy, inviting fans to join him at Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior for the big reveal.

Produced by the renowned Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by the master storyteller Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ has been the talk of the town since its first glimpse. Kartik’s stunning transformation across three diverse avatars has left everyone spellbound, raising the bar of anticipation for his stellar performance.

The choice of Gwalior as the venue holds sentimental value, symbolizing Kartik’s journey from the streets of the city to the glitz of Bollywood. The entire city is abuzz with excitement, adorned with banners and posters welcoming back their hometown hero.

As the countdown begins, the anticipation reaches a fever pitch. Local media and fans eagerly await Kartik’s arrival, turning the streets into a carnival of cheers and celebration. For Kartik, this homecoming is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the unwavering support of his hometown.

‘Chandu Champion’ isn’t just another film; it’s a spectacle waiting to unfold. With the trailer promising glimpses of Kartik’s multifaceted talent, expectations soar high. Each avatar portrayed by Kartik hints at a performance that might redefine his career trajectory.

Jointly backed by industry stalwarts Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is poised to hit the screens on June 14, 2024, marking a new chapter in Kartik’s cinematic journey. As the excitement mounts and the countdown begins, one thing is certain! ‘Chandu Champion’ is all ready to captivate audiences worldwide. It aims to leave an unforgettable impression on hearts and minds alike.