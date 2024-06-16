Fight against terrorism in J&K is in its decisive phase: Shah

Reiterating zero tolerance policy against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government will leave no stone unturned in rooting out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital, the Union Home Minister said the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its decisive phase, adding that recent incidents show that terrorism has been forced to shrink from highly organised acts of terrorist violence to a mere proxy war.

“We are determined to root it out as well,” he stressed.

In the meeting, the Union Home Minister also took stock of preparations for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra which will commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau, senior Army Officers including Chief of Army Staff (Designate) Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of CAPFs, Chief Secretary, DGP of J&K and other senior officers.

The Union Home Minister directed security agencies to replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley through Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan in Jammu division.

Shah asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to set an example by cracking down on terrorists through innovative means.

He directed all security agencies to work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner.

Shah emphasised on seamless coordination amongst the security agencies, identifying vulnerable areas and addressing the security concerns of such areas.

Shah said efforts of Government of India have yielded great positive results in Kashmir Valley with significant reduction in terror related incidents. He noted that the improvement in law-and-order situation is reflected in record flow of tourists in Kashmir Valley.

The Union Home Minister appreciated security agencies and J&K administration for successful conduct of Lok Sabha elections, which witnessed record voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir.