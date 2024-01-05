Karan Johar clarifies Dulhania 3 casting speculations

Karan Johar has broken his silence amidst swirling speculations about a major casting change in his upcoming project, Dulhania 3. Reports suggested replacing the initially leading lady, Alia Bhatt, with Janhvi Kapoor.

Addressing the rumors with a measured response, Johar took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to set the record straight. He began by emphasizing the importance of relying on official confirmations from Dharma Productions, his film production company, rather than giving in to speculative information. The director expressed his desire for media outlets to refrain from making conjectures about the fate of the Dulhania franchise without concrete details from the official sources.

Johar’s statement read, “Every morning I wake up to news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma Productions… Would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation… Respectfully, Karan Johar.”

It appears that Johar’s response was for the reports suggesting that Alia Bhatt would not be reprising her role in Dulhania 3. Instead, rumors circulated that Janhvi Kapoor bagged the role to portray the new Dulhania (bride) opposite Varun Dhawan, the male lead in the franchise’s earlier two films. Notably, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan had previously shared the screen in the 2023 film Bawaal.

As fans eagerly await official announcements regarding the casting details and plot of Dulhania 3, Karan Johar’s plea for accurate information over mere speculation serves as a reminder to trust in the credibility of official sources and to await the official unveiling of plans for the highly anticipated project.