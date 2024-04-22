Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s baby shower pictures captivates fans

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, on the verge of stepping into parenthood, recently celebrated a cozy baby shower surrounded by their loved ones. The event, held on Sunday, became the talk of the town as glimpses from the celebration flooded social media platforms.

Pictures and videos shared fan pages on social media showcased the glowing parents-to-be. Natasha looked radiant in a white floral off-shoulder dress, tenderly cradling her baby bump, while Varun kept it casual yet stylish in a white T-shirt paired with a blue floral shirt and matching trousers. The couple, beaming with joy, posed happily with their friends and family, capturing precious moments to cherish forever.

One heartwarming video captured Varun’s mother, Karuna Dhawan, swaying to the music in the background, with filmmaker David Dhawan also gracing the occasion. Among the attendees was Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, who shared a delightful snapshot from the celebration on her Instagram stories.

Varun further delighted fans by sharing a snapshot of the exquisite tiered cake adorned with a charming teddy bear on top, accompanied by a heartfelt caption expressing gratitude and excitement for the impending arrival of their bundle of joy.

In a gesture of appreciation during the baby shower, Varun and Natasha’s team distributed sweets to the photographers stationed outside their residence, extending their joy to everyone involved.

The journey towards parenthood began earlier this year when Varun and Natasha joyfully announced their pregnancy in February, accompanied by a touching image capturing Varun planting a tender kiss on Natasha’s baby bump. The couple’s love story culminated in a private wedding ceremony on January 24, 2021, amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with only a select few in attendance to witness their union.

As Varun and Natasha eagerly await the arrival of their little one, they continue to bask in the love and blessings showered upon them by their family, friends, and fans, eagerly anticipating the newest chapter in their lives.