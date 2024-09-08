Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have joyfully welcomed their first child—a baby girl—on Sunday, as reported by IANS. The couple has yet to make an official announcement, but excitement is already buzzing among fans and well-wishers.

Over the weekend, Deepika was seen at the H. N. Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, which added fuel to the speculation about their growing family. Earlier in the week, the couple, alongside their families, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, a traditional gesture often observed before significant life events.

Deepika and Ranveer first shared their pregnancy news in February this year, much to the delight of their fans. The couple, who tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018, had an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family present. They later celebrated their union with lavish receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

As anticipation built over the months, Deepika’s pregnancy became a topic of great interest. The couple had only hinted that their baby would arrive in September, without specifying an exact date. Recent rumors about the imminent arrival of their child had been circulating, and indeed, the couple’s new chapter has finally begun.

Ranveer Singh, who had been occupied with his film projects, made sure to be by Deepika’s side during this crucial time. His return to Mumbai ensured he could support his wife as they welcomed their daughter.

Both Deepika and her baby are reported to be in good health, and the family is overjoyed with the arrival of their “little princess.” This milestone is a momentous occasion not only for the couple but also for their many fans who have eagerly awaited this special announcement.

With their new bundle of joy now in the world, Deepika and Ranveer’s fans are excitedly awaiting further details and a formal announcement from the couple themselves.