XXX 4 fandom explodes with Ghibli-inspired Vin Diesel & Deepika art!

It’s been years since we last saw Vin Diesel’s Xander Cage in action, and fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on ‘XXX 4’. While there’s been no official word on the release date, the excitement around the next installment is undeniable. And now, in the absence of fresh news, fans have found a unique way to keep the buzz alive—by reimagining ‘XXX 4’ in stunning Studio Ghibli-style art!

Yes, you read that right. The ‘XXX’ fandom has taken a creative turn, blending the high-adrenaline action of the franchise with the soft, hand-painted aesthetic of Ghibli films.

Social media is flooded with illustrations of Vin Diesel’s Xander Cage and Deepika Padukone’s Serena Unger in dreamy, anime-inspired visuals.

From breathtaking motorcycle chases to scenic backdrops that feel straight out of ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, this unexpected crossover is setting the internet on fire.

About the franchise:

For those new to the ‘XXX’ universe, the franchise kicked off in 2002 with ‘XXX’, introducing Vin Diesel as Xander Cage—a rebellious extreme sports athlete turned government spy. With its over-the-top stunts, explosive action sequences, and Diesel’s signature charisma, the film quickly became a cult favorite.

The second installment, ‘XXX: State of the Union’ (2005), saw Ice Cube stepping in as the new lead. However, it was ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ (2017) that reignited the series in a big way, bringing back Diesel alongside a star-studded international cast, including Deepika Padukone as Serena Unger. The film was a global hit, grossing over $346 million worldwide and leaving fans wanting more.

Since then, talks of ‘XXX 4’ have been floating around, with Diesel himself teasing the sequel multiple times. But with no official confirmation, fans have turned to their imagination—and art—to keep the hype alive.

Ghibli reimagines XXX 4 cast:

At first glance, ‘XXX’ and Studio Ghibli might seem like an odd pairing. One is popular for high-speed action, extreme stunts, and explosive sequences, while the other is famous for its soft, hand-drawn animation and deep emotional storytelling.

But if you look closer, both share a love for breathtaking visuals, strong characters, and larger-than-life moments.

Studio Ghibli films, like ‘Spirited Away’ and ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’, have a way of making even the smallest details feel magical.

Imagine Xander Cage in a Ghibli-style world—gliding through the air on a futuristic hoverboard, Serena Unger in a beautifully animated spy chase, or Vin Diesel’s iconic tattoos rendered in delicate, hand-drawn detail.

The trend has sparked even more speculation about ‘XXX 4’, with some fans hoping that the franchise could explore an animated spin-off in the future. While nothing is out, one thing is clear—fans are not letting their excitement for the film fade away anytime soon.