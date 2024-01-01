‘Cheers to traditions, loved ones’: Ajay shares glimpses of ‘gems’ Kajol, Nysa & Yug

Bollywood veteran Ajay Devgn welcomed the New Year by treating his fans to a heartwarming glimpse of his family’s cherished moments from 2023. The ‘Dilwale’ actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures capturing the highlights of his family vacations with wife Kajol and their children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

In the photos, the Devgn family can be seen basking in the joy of togetherness, with Nysa elegantly dressed in a polka dot black dress. The actor expressed his sentiments in the caption, saying, “Digging through the gallery and found these gems… Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year.”

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, one of Bollywood’s power couples, tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian Hindu ceremony in February 1999. Over the years, they have been setting family goals with their strong bond and adorable moments shared on social media.

While enjoying family time, Ajay Devgn continues to make waves in the film industry. The actor has an exciting lineup of projects for 2024, including ‘Singham Again’, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, ‘Shaitaan’, and ‘Maidaan’. His dedication to his craft and commitment to delivering diverse roles have solidified his position as a stalwart in the Indian film fraternity.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of these upcoming films, Ajay Devgn’s New Year’s post with Kajol, Nysa and Yug serves as a heartening reminder of the importance of family and the joy found in creating lasting memories with loved ones.