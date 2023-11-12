Kajol Marks 30 Years of Baazigar with Heartfelt Reflections

Baazigar, the iconic film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty, celebrates its 30th anniversary today. Reflecting on the milestone, Kajol, via her X handle (previously Twitter), shared a post filled with memories and gratitude. The actress highlighted the film’s significance as a series of “firsts” in her career, such as working with Saroj Ji, meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, and encountering Anu Malik.

In her candid post, Kajol reminisced about starting the film at the age of 17 and praised the indulgent treatment she received from directors Abbas and Mustan. The actress fondly mentioned her co-stars – The Anu Malik, Johnny Lever, Shilpa Shetty, and others, emphasizing the abundance of good memories and unstoppable laughter during the making of Baazigar.

The 1993 thriller, directed by Abbas Mustan, emerged as a major success and is still cherished by today’s audience for its distinctive storyline and unforgettable songs. Kajol expressed her enduring connection to the film, noting that every song and dialogue continues to bring a smile to her face even after three decades. She concluded her heartfelt note with a simple smiley emoji.

As Baazigar reaches this remarkable 30-year milestone, Kajol’s social media post serves as a touching tribute to the film’s enduring impact on her career and the memories created during its production. The cult classic continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans, standing the test of time in the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema.