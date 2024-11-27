Ayushmann Khurrana, PV Sindhu urge youth to join Viksit Bharat challenge

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and badminton champion PV Sindhu have called on young Indians to step up and contribute to the country’s progress through the Viksit Bharat Initiative.

The appeal comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement during the latest Mann Ki Baat episode about the National Youth Festival 2025, a major event to empower the nation’s youth.

The highlight of this initiative is the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, scheduled to take place on January 11 and 12, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Designed to inspire young minds, this event will bring together individuals aged 15-29, providing them with a chance to share their vision for a developed India directly with PM Modi.

To secure a spot, participants need to compete in the Viksit Bharat Quiz, which is open from November 25 to December 5, 2024, on the My Bharat platform. Winners will be invited to the prestigious dialogue, offering them a platform to present their ideas and engage with national leaders.

Both Ayushmann Khurrana and PV Sindhu have actively promoted the initiative on social media, encouraging young Indians to seize this unique opportunity.

Ayushmann, in a post on X, wrote: “Quiz Khelo, PM Saab se milo! Share your ideas for a strong Bharat at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. Participate in the quiz on the My Bharat platform and begin your journey towards this historic event.”

PV Sindhu echoed his sentiments, stating: “In today’s Mann Ki Baat, the Hon’ble PM announced the National Youth Festival 2025. It’s a platform to nurture leadership talent among youth. Mark your calendars for January 11-12 at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, and participate in the quiz to join this incredible dialogue.”

This initiative aligns with PM Modi’s earlier vision shared during his Independence Day speech, where he emphasized the importance of inducting 1 lakh young leaders into politics, especially those without political family backgrounds. The Young Leaders Dialogue is a step towards empowering the next generation to actively shape the future of the nation.