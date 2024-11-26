Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan thanks Aishwarya Rai for being at home with Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy receiving praise for his performance in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘I Want to Talk.’ The niche title delves into the mundane aspect of the rut of life and how one learns to navigate through it. The film allows Abhishek to iterate his versatility and portray his acting prowess in nuanced ways is also gradually picking up at the box office. In the film, Bachchan plays Arjun, who is on the cusp of a life-altering surgery. During this, he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. During a recent interview, Abhishek delved into the relationship with his own daughter Aaradhya. The actor thanked his wife Aishwarya Rai for being at home to take care of their daughter.

In a conversation with The Hindu, the ‘Dhoom’ actor revealed that he never felt alone as a child as his mother made sacrifices for him during his childhood. Jaya Bachchan stepped away from the silver screen to devote her time to raising Abhishek. “My mother stopped acting when I was born because she wanted to spend time with the children. We never felt the void of Dad not being around. I think at the end of the day after work, you come home at night.”

Moreover, when filmmaker Shoojit Sircar talked about Jaya Bachchan’s sacrifices for Abhishek, the actor drew parallels with his wife, Aishwarya Rai. He said, “In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that but I don’t think the kids look at it that way. They don’t look at you as a third person, they look at you as the first person.” Recently, Aishwarya celebrated their daughter Aaryadhya’s birthday and shared snaps on social media. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was absent from the pictures.

Talking about fatherhood, the actor said, “Being a parent your children give you great inspiration. You climb mountains on one leg if you have to for your child. I say this with profound respect for mothers and women because what they do nobody can. But a father does it all but quietly because he doesn’t know how to express or demonstrate it. It’s a flaw that men have. With age, kids realise how solid their fathers have been. They may be in the background but they are always there.”

As the conversation progressed, Jr Bachchan talked about how Amitabh Bachchan made sure to be there for his kids’ important days. “Growing up there would be weeks. I wouldn’t see my father and he sleeps in the room right next to me. The door of my and my sister’s room and the master bedroom would always be open. He would always come after we had gone to bed and would leave before we woke up the next morning. Despite his busy schedule, I don’t remember a single annual day at my school or the basketball finals that he missed. At the end of the day, he is always there for us.”

Abhishek’s recent film ‘I Want to Talk’ released on November 22 and is currently running in theatres.