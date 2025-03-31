Dinesh Vijan plans an epic Vampire vs Bhediya face-off in ‘Thama’: Report

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next title of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Following the smashing success of ‘Stree 2,’ the film franchise dropped an MCU-like slate of its upcoming releases. Fans are now looking forward to the vampire saga ‘Thama’ led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. As per a report, Vijan is planning a riveting face-off between Khurrana’s vampire and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya.

Pinkvilla cited a source close to the development, revealing the details. The source said, “Team Thama has created a huge set of multiple locations from a city over a 5-acre land in Mumbai. They are canning for a massive action sequence between Bhediya (Varun Dhawan) and Vampire (Ayushmann Khurrana). Thama introduces the werewolf vs vampire conflict for the first time, which takes a shape of its own as the universe progresses in the years to come.” Teasing fans, the source added that Varun has been shooting for the cameo. The showdown is going to be a cinematic spectacle to behold.

Advertisement

The source added, “The cameo of Varun Dhawan as Bhediya is bombastic in Thama. Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik and Aditya Satpodar have visualized the most expensive sequence of the universe, which also happens to be one of the largest of Hindi cinema in terms of scale and visuals. Best VFX artists from across the world are present on the sets supervising the shoot, joining some of the international experts in the action front.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Khurrana also teased fans with a behind-the-scenes moment from ‘Thama.’ Taking to Instagram stories, the actor posted a shoot image, writing, “Graveyard Shift.” The slated film will also pave the way for ‘Bhediya 2.’

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Eid release: ‘Sikandar’ full movie leaked online!

Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe found its inception with the genre-defining film, ‘Stree.’ Subsequently, it delivered films like ‘Munjya’ and ‘Bhediya.’ Following the success of ‘Stree 2,’ the franchise revealed its slate for the next for years. Apart from anticipated sequels and threequels, the new titles are- ‘Thama,’ ‘Shakti Shalini,’ and ‘Chamunda.’