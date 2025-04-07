Ayushmann Khurrana calls wife Tahira ‘my hero’ after her second breast cancer diagnosis

Ayushmann Khurrana’s quiet but powerful show of support for his wife, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, is winning hearts across the internet.

On ‘World Health Day’, Tahira shared that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time. Soon after, Ayushmann dropped a simple yet deeply emotional comment on her post: “My hero,” followed by a red heart and teary-eyed emoji.

Advertisement

Tahira took to Instagram to break the news in a tone that was deeply honest, filled with her signature humour, and meant to inspire. “Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening – it’s a perspective. I’d like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me… I still got this,” she wrote in the post.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

She followed it up with a powerful caption that reflected both her mental strength and philosophical take on life. “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions,” she wrote.

“Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves,” she wrote, adding hashtags like #regularscreening, #mammogram, and #breastcancer.

This isn’t the first time Tahira has faced breast cancer. In 2018, she was diagnosed with stage 0 breast ductal carcinoma in situ and underwent a mastectomy. She emerged from that phase not only stronger but also more vocal about the need for awareness, especially around women’s health issues.

Since then, she has often used her platform to speak openly about her experience, attempting to normalise conversations around illness and healing.

Ayushmann, who has consistently cheered for his wife Tahira in public and private moments, has always shown deep admiration for her strength.

On ‘World Cancer Day’ last year, he shared a heartfelt note about their early days together. “The girl I pulled by having samosa and chai at hut number 14 in Panjab University… in love with your heart and spirit,” he wrote while congratulating her on her appearance at a spoken word fest.