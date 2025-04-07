Tahira Kashyap’s breast cancer relapses after 7 years; “Round 2 for me”

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time after seven years. Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared that, ironically, on World Health Day, her breast cancer has relapsed. She first braved the situation in 2018 and has been vocal about her fight against cancer. Now, as life throws it once again at her, Tahira is ready to face it.

Sharing the news on Instagram Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening- it’s a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me…I still got this.” In the caption, she penned, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again.”

Noting that today is World Health Day, Tahira wrote, “Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #gratitude through and through.”

Following her post, several users wished her strength as Tahira gears up to face the challenge once again. Hailing her as an inspiration, fans are expressing their awe over her unbreakable spirit. A user wrote, “You will rock again. Best of luck. lots of strength and power to you.” Another penned, “You’re an inspiration- you’ve beaten C once; you’ll do it again.” A user also commented, “Prayed and strength to you…you are the strongest and a great inspiration.”

Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Last month, taking to Instagram, the filmmaker penned a powerful message. She shared it alongside a photo of herself embracing her clean-shaven head after chemotherapy.

Moreover, as reported by ANI, she recently said, “Cancer is a journey that tests your strength, resilience, and faith. Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are, however, key to survival, and thanks to such government schemes, millions can now hope for a better future. Let’s continue to support one another and raise awareness about early breast cancer detection because together, we can beat cancer.”