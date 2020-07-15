The makers of the much-awaited biographical drama Shakuntala Devi, on Wednesday, unveiled the five avatars of Vidya Balan in and as Shakuntala Devi ahead of its trailer release.

Witty, eccentric, child prodigy – Shakuntala Devi, was admired by many. Popularly known as ‘The Human Computer’, Shakuntala Devi lived life on her own terms. In the movie, Vidya Balan will be seen donning the many avatars of the mathematical wizard across eras – a young girl who left her hometown to be celebrated in London for her computational prowess, the stylish genius and her journey to motherhood.

Sharing the same on her Instagram handle, Vidya wrote, “Only 12 x 3 x 10 minutes to go for the trailer! Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @primevideoin (Sic).”

Shakuntala Devi has been directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

The film will start streaming from July 31st, 2020. Due to the pandemic, theatres all across the globe have been shut and therefore the makers of the film have decided for a digital release.