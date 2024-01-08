Abhay Deol pens a heartfelt note for ‘Bun Tikki’

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Bollywood actor Abhay Deol opened up about his journey and the transformative experience of working alongside iconic actresses Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi in the upcoming film ‘Bun Tikki.’ Reflecting on his past, Deol shared that he was once an underconfident, underachieving, and bullied child, with no one expecting much from him. However, life’s unpredictability allowed him to break free from those limitations, emphasizing the endless possibilities that lie ahead.

In the candid post, Abhay Deol revealed the profound impact of self-belief and continuous learning on his trajectory. He credited his current position, collaborating with legends like Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, to his internal transformation. The actor shared a picture from the set, featuring himself with the two iconic actresses and director Faraz Arif Ansari.

Deol encouraged his followers not to underestimate their potential, stressing that the power to elevate or diminish oneself lies within. He expressed gratitude towards director Faraz Arif Ansari, acknowledging the filmmaker’s belief in him and the shared journey of their film ‘Bun Tikki.’ The actor referred to the project as a “little film that dares to dream big,” mirroring his personal growth.

In response to Abhay Deol’s sincere post, director Faraz Arif Ansari reciprocated the affection, declaring his deep love for the actor. Ansari expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share his life with someone as remarkable as Deol.

Adding to the excitement surrounding ‘Bun Tikki,’ Zeenat Aman had previously given fans a glimpse of her character, Sitara Jaan, in the film. A sneak peek featured the legendary actress draped in a powder blue saree adorned with white polka dots. Completing the look with a full-sleeved blouse and her signature shades, Aman posed against the picturesque backdrop of Shimla.

As the film inches closer to completion, the camaraderie between the cast and crew appears to be a crucial element of its success. Abhay Deol’s transformative journey, coupled with the esteemed presence of Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, promises an engaging cinematic experience in ‘Bun Tikki.’