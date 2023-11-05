Zeenat Aman Returns to the Silver Screen in ‘Bun Tikki’

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra surprised movie enthusiasts with exciting news on his Instagram. He revealed that legendary actress Zeenat Aman would be gracing the silver screen once again, starring in the film “Bun Tikki” alongside Shabana Azmi from “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and Abhay Deol, known for his role in “Dev.D.” The film is set to be directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, produced under the banner of Manish Malhotra’s “Stage 5 Productions,” with Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza reportedly joining as producers.

Manish made the big announcement official by sharing a photo of the trio and expressing his admiration, writing, “The Great @azmishabana18 and @thezeenataman, both I have been a huge fan of from their movies to their songs to their clothes. They are so different from each other and both have memorable movies and cinema moments that we all love. It gives me so much happiness that they are coming together after decades for our second production being made by our passionate and intimate @stage5production for a film called #BunTikki, a sensitive film written and directed by @farazarifansari and starring with them is the Uber talented @abhaydeol. Shooting starts this month, and we are all so excited about this unique film.”

Zeenat Aman, a veteran of the Indian film industry, once reigned as one of its leading actresses. Her charm transcends generations, and she won over younger audiences when she ventured onto Instagram to share glimpses of her personal and professional life. Aman has been delighting her followers with fascinating anecdotes and little-known facts from her active years in the world of cinema. Now, the delightful news is that this iconic actress is poised to make a remarkable return to the world of films.

This much-anticipated venture, “Bun Tikki,” promises to be a unique addition to the cinematic landscape. With Manish Malhotra and his Stage 5 Productions at the helm, and a star-studded cast that includes Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, and Abhay Deol, it has generated significant excitement within the film community. The film, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, will undoubtedly be a compelling cinematic experience, showcasing the talents of these esteemed actors.