Abhay Deol’s vibrant face paint teases ‘Bun Tikki’ vibes

Abhay Deol, the actor known for his unconventional roles, is all set to dazzle audiences once again with his upcoming film ‘Bun Tikki’. In a recent Instagram post, Abhay gave fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes action, showcasing his transformation with some eye-catching face paint.

The series of photos he shared depict Abhay sporting a quirky look, complete with vibrant purple eyeshadow and heavily contoured cheekbones. With playful expressions, Abhay captioned the post, “Face paint for my film, ‘Bun Tikki’. This is getting out of hand!”

But it’s not all fun and games on set. Abhay also took a moment to express his gratitude to the crew as filming wrapped up. In a selfie featuring himself and the hardworking team, he wrote, “Last day last shot. Gonna miss this crew.”

Reflecting on his journey, Abhay shared a heartfelt note alongside a picture with co-stars Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman. He recounted his childhood struggles with underconfidence and bullying, emphasizing the importance of self-belief and resilience. “Believe in yourself, validate yourself,” he urged his followers.

Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, ‘Bun Tikki’ promises to be a film that defies expectations and dreams big. Alongside Abhay, the cast includes talented actors like Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is being produced under the banner of Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions, adding further excitement to this upcoming cinematic venture.

With Abhay Deol’s charisma and the team’s dedication, ‘Bun Tikki’ is shaping up to be a must-watch for audiences craving fresh and engaging storytelling. Keep an eye out for more updates as the film gears up for its release!