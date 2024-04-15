Mumtaz challenges Zeenat Aman’s advice on live-in relationships

In a recent twist of events, veteran actor Mumtaz has taken a firm stand against fellow actress Zeenat Aman’s advice on live-in relationships. Zeenat, known for her bold Instagram posts, stirred the pot by suggesting that young couples should cohabit before marriage. While this suggestion found favor with some, it didn’t sit well with Mumtaz.

Speaking out in an interview, Mumtaz voiced her disagreement with Aman’s viewpoint, questioning the need for such arrangements. “No matter how much you live together, what’s the guarantee?” she remarked candidly. Mumtaz even went further to suggest that marriage might not be necessary in today’s era. “Why tie yourself down? For children? Oh, please! Times have changed,” she exclaimed, advocating for a more liberated approach to relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Expressing concern over the clash with traditional values, Mumtaz cautioned Zeenat against dispensing advice that goes against societal norms. “Zeenat should tread carefully,” she warned, highlighting the potential pitfalls of advocating for unconventional relationship dynamics in a society rooted in traditional values.

Mumtaz didn’t stop there. She also called into question Zeenat’s credibility to offer relationship advice, citing the tumultuous nature of her own marriage. “Considering her own marital history, Zeenat should refrain from offering such guidance,” Mumtaz asserted. Drawing parallels to Zeenat’s past, Mumtaz emphasized the pitfalls of long-term relationships without the commitment of marriage, alluding to Zeenat’s own experience with Mazhar Khan.

The clash between the two actors adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing debate surrounding modern relationships and societal norms. Mumtaz’s critique not only challenges Zeenat’s advice but also delves into the broader implications of such recommendations on the institution of marriage and societal values.

With both actresses having shared the screen in the past, their differing perspectives on this issue bring an intriguing dynamic to the forefront. It remains to be seen whether this exchange of views will spark further dialogue within the entertainment industry and society at large.