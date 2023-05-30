Amar Singh Chamkila children: Who are Jaiman Chamkila, Amandeep Kaur and Kamaldeep Kaur?

The trailer of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila was released on Tuesday. The movie, helmed by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, also stars actress Parineeti Chopra. The movie, as the title suggests, is a biopic on the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Chamkila was born on July 21, 1960, in Dugri village near Ludhiana, Punjab. He was the youngest child of Kartar Kaur and Hari Singh. Chamkila started singing professionally at the age of 18. Some of his hit songs include Khuli Payi Sarab, Pehle Lalkare Naal, Mera Vyah Karvan and Tand Kateya Jaye Na.

Chamkila was married to Gurmail Kaur. The couple had two daughters – Amandeep Kaur and Kamaldeep Kaur.

Kamaldeep is a singer. She has released several songs and albums of her own. Some of her songs contain lyrics written by her father.

Chamkila later married Amarjot Kaur, who was the female vocalist in his band. They were blessed with a son named Jaiman Chamkila.

Jaiman is also a singer by profession. He has released several songs and also performs at events.

Jaiman Chamkila was allegedly arrested in 2022 for possessing opium. Not much is known about the case.