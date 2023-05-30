Who was Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife Amarjot Kaur?

The first teaser of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila’s biopic was released on Tuesday. Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of the legendary singer in the movie, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, plays the role of Chamkila’s wife Amarjot Kaur.

Who was Amarjot Kaur?

Amarjot Kaur was the female vocalist in Chamkila’s band. Punjabi singer Kuldeep Manak recommended Amarjot Kaur to Chamkila when he was struggling to find a female vocalist for the band. Kaur had previously sung with Manak and even featured in one of his albums.

Soon, Kaur and Chamkila became a hit duo. They soon tied the knot and were blessed with a son named Jaiman Chamkila.

Both Kaur and Chamkila were previously married. Kaur had separated from her ex-husband to pursue her career in singing. Chamkila was married to Gurmail Kaur, with whom he had two daughters – Amandeep Kaur and Kamaldeep Kaur.

On March 8, 1988, Chamkila and Amarjot were shot dead. They were in village Mehsampur in Jalandhar district for a concert along with fellow musicians. Shots were fired at them when they were exiting their vehicle. All of them were rushed to a local hospital where Chamkila and his wife were declared dead.