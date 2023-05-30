Who was Amar Singh Chamkila? 5 facts about the Punjabi singer

The first teaser of the biopic based on the life of renowned Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila was unveiled on Tuesday. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the iconic singer in the film, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra takes on the role of Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Who was Amar Singh Chamkila?

Amar Singh Chamkila, who was born on July 21, 1960, was killed along with his wife Amarjot and two members of their band, on March 8, 1988, in an unresolved assassination. Amar Singh Chamkila is hailed as one of Punjab’s finest live stage performers and was immensely loved by rural audiences. Chamkila is widely recognized as one of the greatest and most influential Punjabi artists of all time.

Born as Dhani Ram into a family of the Ramdasia Sikh Chamar community in the village of Dugri near Ludhiana, Punjab, India, he was the youngest child of Kartar Kaur and Hari Singh Sandila. Chamkila received his education at Gujar Khan Primary School in Dugri. He initially aspired to become an electrician but later ended up working at a cloth mill in Ludhiana.

Adopting the stage name Amar Singh Chamkila, which means “one that glitters” in Punjabi, Chamkila began his career in music by forming a partnership with female vocalist Surinder Sonia. It was Sonia who played a crucial role in encouraging Chamkila to record his debut album. The duo recorded eight duets and released the album titled “Takue Te Takua” in 1980, with music produced by Charanjit Ahuja.

In 1980, Chamkila decided to start his own band.

5 Facts about Amar Singh Chamkila:

1. Chamkila was known for writing bold and controversial songs. He has often been referred to as the Elvis of Punjab.

2. At the age of 18, he met his mentor, the legendary Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda, for the first time.

3. On March 8, 1988, Chamkila and Amarjot were fatally shot by motorcycle-borne assailants with AK47s.

4. It still remains unclear who killed them and why they were killed.

5. In 2007, one of his unreleased songs on folk hero Jeona Morh called Kaadha Soorma was remixed and released by Punjabi MC.