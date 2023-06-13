All you need to know about Park Soo Ryun the Korean actress who died

Everyone wants to know more about the South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun who tragically died after a fatal accident on June 11.

Park Soo Ryun was known for her work in musicals and her appearance in the popular Korean drama series Snowdrop, tragically passed away on June 12. The talented actress, born in 1994, had a promising career in the world of musical theater, having made her debut in Il Tenore.

She graced the stage in notable productions such as The Days We Loved and Siddhartha. Park Soo Ryun had been scheduled to perform in Jeju Island, but fate had a different plan.

In addition to her musical endeavors, Park Soo Ryun gained recognition for her role in the JTBC historical drama Snowdrop, where she shared the screen with renowned artists like BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In. She expressed her admiration for Jung Hae In, sharing a photo with him on Instagram and praising his dedication to the production. Park Soo Ryun’s enthusiasm for the drama was evident in the pictures she posted, showcasing her excitement in her character’s costume alongside the rest of the cast.

Tragedy struck on June 11 when Park Soo Ryun suffered a fatal accident. As per a report from a Korean media source, Park Soo Ryun had an accident while she was on her way back home from work, involving a fall down a flight of stairs. She was found unconscious and subsequently declared brain dead.

Despite the devastating news, her family decided to honor her legacy by donating her organs to the hospital. In an interview, Park Soo Ryun’s mother shared that although her daughter’s brain was no longer functioning, her heart remained viable. By donating her heart, the family hoped to give someone else the gift of life, preserving Park Soo Ryun’s spirit in a meaningful way.

The mortuary has been set up at Suwon Hospital’s funeral hall in the Gyeonggi Province Medical Centre. The funeral proceedings began on June 12 at 4 PM KST and will continue until the morning of June 13. Friends, family, and fans will gather to pay their final respects to the beloved actress.