Al Pacino’s relationships: From Diane Keaton to Noor Alfallah, list of girlfriends

During the early years of her remarkable Hollywood career, Kathleen Quinlan had a romantic relationship with Al Pacino that lasted for approximately two years, from 1979 to 1981. Quinlan, known for her unforgettable performances in films like “I Never Promised You a Rose Garden” and “The Doors,” achieved critical acclaim and received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in 1995’s “Apollo 13.” Eventually, she went on to marry fellow actor Bruce Abbott, embarking on a new chapter in her personal life.

Beverly D’Angelo

Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino were in a relationship for six years, from 1997 to 2003. Beverly D’Angelo is best known for her role as the comedic wife of Chevy Chase in the “Vacation” film series. During their relationship, the couple welcomed twins, a son named Anton James and a daughter named Olivia Rose, on January 25, 2001.

Lucila Polak

Following his split from Beverly D’Angelo, Al Pacino entered into a relationship with Argentine actress Lucila Polak. Their relationship began in 2008 and lasted for almost a decade. Lucila Polak has appeared in films such as “Pride and Prejudice” (2003) and “10 Rules for Sleeping Around” (2013).

Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino has been in a relationship with Noor Alfallah, who is now pregnant with his fourth child.