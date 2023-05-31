Al Pacino’s relationships: From Diane Keaton to Noor Alfallah, list of girlfriends

Al Pacino’s recent news of expecting a child with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has indeed attracted attention. Their relationship, which reportedly began in the spring of 2022, has now resulted in Alfallah’s pregnancy, as confirmed by Al Pacino’s representative to TMZ. Noor Alfallah is said to be eight months along in her pregnancy. Throughout his illustrious career, Pacino has been involved with several high-profile romantic partners, although he has never married. While he has never walked down the aisle, he has fathered children with multiple women.
Jill Clayburgh
Jill Clayburgh was a highly acclaimed American actress known for her talent and notable performances. She received two Best Actress Oscar nominations, the first for her role in the 1978 film “An Unmarried Woman” and the second in 1979 for “Starting Over.” Clayburgh and Al Pacino reportedly crossed paths while working on Broadway in 1967, and they began dating shortly after. Their relationship lasted for five years before coming to an end in 1972, though the specific reasons for their breakup remain undisclosed. Clayburgh’s final film role was portraying Kristen Wiig’s character’s mother in the 2010 comedy “Bridesmaids.” Unfortunately, she passed away shortly after from complications related to her 20-year battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Diane Keaton
Al Pacino and Diane Keaton’s love story began when they were both relatively unknown actors cast in the iconic film “The Godfather,” where they portrayed an on-screen couple. Diane Keaton was instantly smitten by Pacino’s charm and charisma. In a 2017 interview with People, she described him as charming, hilarious, and a nonstop talker. She also mentioned that there was an intriguing aspect to him, like a lost orphan or a brilliant yet eccentric individual. Diane couldn’t help but find him incredibly attractive. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life connection, and their relationship blossomed during their time working together on “The Godfather.”
Kathleen Quinlan
During the early years of her remarkable Hollywood career, Kathleen Quinlan had a romantic relationship with Al Pacino that lasted for approximately two years, from 1979 to 1981. Quinlan, known for her unforgettable performances in films like “I Never Promised You a Rose Garden” and “The Doors,” achieved critical acclaim and received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in 1995’s “Apollo 13.” Eventually, she went on to marry fellow actor Bruce Abbott, embarking on a new chapter in her personal life.
Beverly D’Angelo
Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino were in a relationship for six years, from 1997 to 2003. Beverly D’Angelo is best known for her role as the comedic wife of Chevy Chase in the “Vacation” film series. During their relationship, the couple welcomed twins, a son named Anton James and a daughter named Olivia Rose, on January 25, 2001.
Lucila Polak
Following his split from Beverly D’Angelo, Al Pacino entered into a relationship with Argentine actress Lucila Polak. Their relationship began in 2008 and lasted for almost a decade. Lucila Polak has appeared in films such as “Pride and Prejudice” (2003) and “10 Rules for Sleeping Around” (2013).
Noor Alfallah
Al Pacino has been in a relationship with Noor Alfallah, who is now pregnant with his fourth child.