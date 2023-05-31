Al Pacino’s children: Who are Julie Marie, Anton James, Olivia Rose?

Al Pacino, the 83-year-old actor known for his role in “Scarface,” is expecting a child with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is currently eight months pregnant. Their relationship first sparked rumors in April 2022 when they were seen leaving a restaurant together in Venice, California, as reported by ‘E! News’.

Prior to her involvement with Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah had a romantic relationship with Mick Jagger, which lasted over a year before their breakup in 2018. In 2019, there were rumors linking her to Clint Eastwood, but she clarified to the Daily Mail that there was no romantic relationship between them.

Meanwhile, Al Pacino has had several relationships in the past. He has three children and the baby with Alfallah will be his fourth child.

Who are Julie Marie, Anton James, Olivia Rose?

Al Pacino has three children from previous relationships. His eldest daughter, Julie Marie, was born in 1989 and is his daughter with acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also has twins, a son named Anton James and a daughter named Olivia Rose, who were born on January 25, 2001. They are from his relationship with actress Beverly D’Angelo, which lasted from 1997 to 2003. Al Pacino has never been married.

Julie Pacino was born on 16 October 1989 in Queens, New York, USA. She is a producer and director, known for Nowhere to Go (2020), Hard Work (2020) and Nadia Jaan (2020). BornOctober 16, 1989.

Anton Pacino, son of Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo, has chosen to maintain a low profile and has limited public visibility. Unlike some individuals in the public eye, Anton does not appear to have an active presence on social media platforms.

Olivia has an active social media presence, including more than 16,000 followers on Instagram.

Al Pacino had a notable relationship with his co-star Diane Keaton, with whom he worked on The Godfather Trilogy. Their on-again, off-again relationship lasted for several years but eventually ended after the filming of The Godfather Part III. Diane Keaton has spoken highly of Pacino, praising his entertaining nature and describing him as having a strikingly beautiful face.

Throughout his life, Pacino has had relationships with several other notable individuals in the entertainment industry, including Tuesday Weld, Jill Clayburgh, Marthe Keller, Kathleen Quinlan, and Lyndall Hobbs. Additionally, he had a ten-year relationship with Argentine actress Lucila Polak from 2008 to 2018. Pacino’s personal life has seen various relationships and partnerships over the years.