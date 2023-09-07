Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah split 3 months after birth of baby boy

After Noor gave birth to their now three-month-old son Roman Alfallah Pacino, Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have divorced. After looking at the legal paperwork, The Blast said that 29-year-old Noor demanded full physical custody of the child in court filings filed in Los Angeles. She reportedly stated that she wanted Al, 83, to have “reasonable visitation.”

Noor reportedly informed the judge that she would be willing to give Al joint legal custody of their child so he could have input on the child’s upbringing, religion, and medical care, among other things. Olivia and Anton James Pacino, all 22 years old, and Julie Pacino, 33, are Al’s children with Beverly D’Angelo and Jan Tarrant, respectively.

The legal filing revealed that Noor inserted a document titled “voluntary declaration of parentage,” which was signed by both her and Al six days after their son was born.

Noor asked Al to cover her legal fees and other case-related expenses, but she made no mention of a specific amount for child support. According to the legal documents, “the court may issue an earnings assignment and make orders for the support of the children without further notice to either party.” There is no proof that Al objected to the requests.

Al and Noor have been linked since April 2022, after the Covid-19 pandemic. From 2017 to 2018, Noor was in a relationship with Mick Jagger, the singer for the Rolling Stones. According to Page Six, there are rumours that the couple began dating when Melanie Hamrick, Mick’s ex-girlfriend at the time, was expecting their child. According to Daily Mail, Noor is also rumored to have dated millionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

Al has been in a number of well-known romances, but he has never wed. The actor, who has remained unmarried, reportedly once said, “I hate to say this, but marriage is a state of mind, not a contract,” according to The Independent. When I consider marriage and the law, I question, “When did the police get involved?”