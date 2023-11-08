Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan to Play Transwoman in ‘Strictly Unconventional’

Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood veterans Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is all set to embrace a unique role in his upcoming theater play, “Strictly Unconventional.” The play is scheduled for its debut at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre on November 15, 2023.

In this theatrical venture, Junaid Khan is taking on a double role, and one of his characters is a transwoman. This role showcases the versatility and dedication of the budding actor. To authentically portray the transwoman, Junaid will be seen in a distinctive traditional feminine attire along with a wig. The attention to detail in his appearance demonstrates his commitment to the character.

The specifics of his second character in the play are still in secrecy, adding an element of intrigue and anticipation for the audience. Junaid Khan’s journey in the world of theater began in August 2017 with a stage adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s celebrated play, “Mother Courage and Her Children.” Since then, he has been steadily making his mark in the theater world with commendable performances.

Advertisement

While his theater career is flourishing, Junaid Khan is also making strides in the world of cinema. He is gearing up for his silver screen debut in the movie “Maharaj,” a project backed by the renowned production house, Yash Raj Films. This exciting venture signifies his transition from theater to the world of cinema.

Moreover, Junaid has already completed filming for his second movie, a love story, which will introduce South star Sai Pallavi to Bollywood. This upcoming project is another significant milestone in his burgeoning film career.

As Nov 15 approaches, theater enthusiasts and fans of Junaid Khan eagerly await his dual portrayal in “Strictly Unconventional.” The debut show at Prithvi Theatre promises to be a memorable occasion, showcasing Junaid’s evolving talents on the stage.