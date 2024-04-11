Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan’s heartwarming Eid celebrations

Celebrating the joyous occasion of Eid, Kiran Rao recently shared heartwarming moments spent with ex-husband Aamir Khan and their loved ones. Despite their divorce, Kiran and Aamir have maintained a close and amicable relationship, evident in their joint celebrations. Their son Azad also joined in the festivities, adding to the warmth of the occasion.

In a delightful video posted on social media, Kiran exuded elegance in a pastel saree, seated alongside Aamir and his family. The pictures captured the essence of family togetherness, with Aamir’s mother Zeenat Hussain and sister Nikhat joining the gathering. Other guests were also part of the cherished moments shared by the close-knit group.

Accompanying the video, Kiran extended heartfelt Eid greetings to all, expressing wishes for peace and love in the coming year. Meanwhile, Aamir, accompanied by his sons Junaid and Azad, ventured out to greet the paparazzi, embracing the spirit of giving on this special day. Clad in pristine white attire, the trio distributed sweets, including kaju katli, to the photographers stationed outside their residence.

Aamir’s gracious demeanor shone through as he not only shared sweets but also personally fed the paparazzi, embodying the essence of camaraderie and inclusivity. When urged to pose alone for photographs, Aamir insisted on including the photographers, reflecting his humility and respect for others.

The heartfelt celebrations captured by Kiran and Aamir resonate with the essence of Eid, emphasizing the importance of familial bonds and spreading joy within the community. As they usher in the festivities with open hearts and warm gestures, their actions serve as a reminder of the spirit of unity and compassion that defines Eid for millions around the world.