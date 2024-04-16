Aamir Khan takes legal action against deepfake advertisement

Renowned Bollywood icon Aamir Khan is taking a stand against a fraudulent advertisement that employs deepfake technology. Khan has taken legal action, filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the Mumbai Police in response to the deceptive commercial.

The offending advertisement features a deepfake rendition of Aamir Khan, generated through artificial intelligence, with the intent to influence viewers. Notably, the fabricated video utilizes a snippet from an episode of ‘Satyamev Jayate’, a television program hosted by Khan a decade ago.

In an official statement, a spokesperson for Aamir Khan clarified the actor’s position. They affirmed that Khan has never lent his support to any political party throughout his illustrious 35-year career. Instead, Khan has consistently directed his efforts towards public awareness campaigns. He has collaborated with the Election Commission on numerous occasions to promote civic engagement during elections.

Expressing concern over the virality of the counterfeit video, the spokesperson emphasized its falsehood. Khan vehemently denies any association with the political messaging depicted in the deepfake advertisement. To address the issue, Khan has taken proactive measures. He has reported the matter to relevant authorities and lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.

In light of the situation, Khan urges fellow Indians to exercise their democratic rights by participating in the electoral process. He underscores the importance of voting and encourages citizens to engage actively in shaping the nation’s future.

The incident underscores the growing threat posed by deepfake technology and the need for vigilance in combating its misuse. As technology continues to evolve, safeguarding against misinformation and preserving the integrity of public discourse remains paramount.

(With inputs from agencies)