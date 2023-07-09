Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is one of the most adored star kids of Bollywood. She enjoys a huge social media following and never shies away from sharing glimpses of her life.

With an aim to help and support people battling with mental health issues, she launched Agastu Foundation. Opening up about her battle with depression, she recalled how she would sleep her days away.

She spoke about being diagnosed with clinical depression over five years ago. Ira shared that her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s divorce did not affect her much. She later started noticing some major changes in her personality. She explained how she wanted to return to India from the Netherlands where she was studying. She would cry for over 8 hours and then sleep for 10 hours so that she would have only a few hours to live during the day.

The 26-year-old said she used to sleep all day as she don’t want to live her life, while her parents separation did not affected her much. She continued to feel sad. She did not tell anything about her illness to anybody, and stopped eating food with time. She said it would come back in phases ‘every 8-10 months’.