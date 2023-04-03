President Murmu hails IGNOU for upgrading skills of students

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday lamented the fact that many students find it difficult to pursue higher education because of their responsibilities and circumstances. However, she acknowledged the contribution of institutions like IGNOU to providing education to such students

Addressing the 36th convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi, Droupadi Murmu expressed happiness that many employed/self-employed persons are getting an education from IGNOU for skill upgradation. She said such ‘earners and learners’ can come out of under-employment by getting an education through distance education. Thus, distance education has a wide socio-economic utility.

President Murmu also appreciated the fact that IGNOU is providing a very useful service to such students by providing higher education through distance education.

She said that the IGNOU has an important role in nation-building through education. Under the National Education Policy 2020, a target has been set to achieve 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education by the year 2035. She noted that IGNOU is making a very important contribution to achieving this goal.