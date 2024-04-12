IGNOU to host 8th National Youth Historian Conference

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), in collaboration with Akhil Bhartiya Itihas Sankalan Yojna and Madhav Sanskriti Nyas, is set to host the eighth National Youth Historian Conference on April 13 and 14 at IGNOU’s headquarters in Maidan Garhi here.

The conference theme, “Indian Knowledge System, History Writing, and History’s Philosophy,” is tailored to align with the special context of the National Education Policy of 2020.

This initiative is dedicated to fostering historical research and compilation in harmony with the Indian Knowledge System outlined in the National Targets and the National Education Policy of 2020. Furthermore, it serves as a platform for young Indian academicians, historians, and scholars who embrace the essence of Indianness.

The conference will commence with an inauguration ceremony on April 13 at IGNOU’s convention centre, and among those present will be Prof Ishwar Sharan Vishvkarma, Executive President, Akhil Bhartiya Itihas Sankalan Yojna; Arun Kumar, Sah Sarkaryawah, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; Dr. Sachidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA; Dr. Chamu Krishn Shastri, President, Bhartiya Bhasha Samiti; and Dr. Sarangdevot, VC, Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth.

The inaugural session will be chaired by IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nageshwar Rao.

Over the course of the two-day conference, seven plenary sessions, in addition to the inaugural and concluding sessions, will feature presentations of approximately 100 research papers covering various aspects of the conference theme.

Special sessions and the concluding session will be enriched by the participation of notable figures including Dattatreya Hosabale, Sar Karyavah, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; Dr Balmukund Pandey, National Organization Secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Itihas Sankalan Yojna and Prof Rajnish Kumar Shukla, Former VC, Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Wardha.

A cultural evening will also be organised during this conference.