Healthy nation is built on foundation of a healthy society: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed confidence that all healthcare professionals will make an invaluable contribution to building a healthy, prosperous, and developed India.

Only healthy people create a healthy society and a healthy nation is built on the foundation of a healthy society, she said inaugurating a two-day homeopathic symposium, organised by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day.

The President said Homeopathy has been adopted in many countries as a simple and accessible treatment method. All over the world, many institutions at international, national, and local levels have been promoting Homeopathy.

She appreciated the Ministry of AYUSH, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, National Commission for Homeopathy, National Institute of Homeopathy and all such institutions of the Central Government for their contribution to promoting Homeopathy in India.

The President said the importance of research is continuously increasing in the 21st century. Therefore, the theme of this symposium ‘Empowering Research, Enhancing Proficiency’ is very relevant. She emphasised that research and proficiency will play an important role in further increasing the acceptance and popularity of Homeopathy.

The President said many people share such experiences of a person who was disappointed after being treated with various methods and benefited from the miracle of Homeopathy. But, such experiences can be recognised in the scientific community only when presented with facts and analysis. Such factual analysis done on a large scale is called Authentic Medical Research. She added that encouraging scientific rigor will further increase people’s confidence in this medical system.