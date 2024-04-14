IGNOU organizes 8th National Youth Historian conference

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), in collaboration with Akhil Bhartiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana and Madhav Sanskriti Nyas organised the eighth National Youth Historian Conference on April 13 and 14 at IGNOU’s headquarters in Maidan Garhi in the national capital.

The theme of the conference was “Bharat’s Knowledge System, History Writing, and History’s Philosophy in the special context of the National Education Policy 2020”. This initiative was dedicated to fostering historical research and compilation in harmony with the Bharat’s Knowledge System outlined in the National Education Policy 2020. Furthermore, it served as a platform for young Indian academicians, historians, and scholars who embrace the essence of Bharatiyata.

In this two-day national conference which started on April 13 at IGNOU Headquarters here, Dattatreya Hosabale, Sarkaryavah, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; Arun Kumar, Sah Sarkaryawah, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; Prof Ishwar Sharan Vishvkarma, Executive President, Akhil Bhartiya Itihas Sankalan Yojna; Dr Balmukund Pandey, National Organization Secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Itihas Sankalan Yojna, and Dr Sachidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, shared their views on the occasion.

Dr Chamu Krishn Shastri, President, Bhartiya Bhasha Samiti; Dr Sarangdevot, VC, Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth; Prof Rajnish Kumar Shukla, Former VC, Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Wardha; Dr. Ravindra Kanhare, President, Pravesh evam Shulak Viniyamak Samiti, Madhya Pradesh; Prof. Sachidanand Mishra, Member Secretary, Bhartiya Darshnik Anusandhan Parishad; and Prof Murli Manohar Pathak, VC, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, also presented their views.

Both the inaugural and concluding sessions were presided over by Prof Nageswara Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU.

All the speakers emphasized on freedom from colonial mentality, study of original historical sources and original thinking in historical research and writing so that the real history of Bharat can be revealed.

During the two-day National Conference, apart from the inaugural, concluding and special sessions, seven paper presentation sessions were also organized.

In these sessions, young historians from all over the country presented about 100 research papers on various aspects of the main theme of the seminar and also had in-depth academic discussions on them.

In organising this two-day national conference, Prof Shiv Kumar Mishra, Dr Harshvardhan Singh Tomar, Banmali Singh, Dr Saurabh Mishra and others played an active role.