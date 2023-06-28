PM to take part in valedictory centenary celebrations of DU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the valedictory ceremony of centenary celebrations of the Delhi University (DU) on June 30 at Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University Sports Complex at around 11 am. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of Faculty of Technology, and of the Academic Block which will be built in the North Campus of the University.

The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 colleges, more than six lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.