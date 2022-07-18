Springdales School celebrates Nelson Mandela International Day

On the birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela, Springdales School in New Delhi organised ‘Diversity Week’ to commemorate the Nelson Mandela International Day 2022. The event was marked by the presence of J S Ndebels, the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa in India.

The annual event elaborated the school’s policy of “inclusion of all” and “We are many, but we are one” – a concept so very dear to Mandela’s heart when he conceived of his Rainbow Nation.

The sentiments of generations sang by the School Choir on the occasion brought the courage and conviction of Mandela alive. The rendition of ‘Madiba’, a Zulu song, and “We le le” brought back the memories of Mandela’s era.

The event was a celebration of the life and times of Dr Nelson Mandela and the values of love, freedom and justice which are truly the legacy of this peace icon. The students presented articles and audiovisual presentations to mark the occasion.

In a befitting tribute to this messenger of peace, young dancers of the school cast a magical spell on the audience through the finale – ‘The Dance of Diversity.

Every year on July 18, the Mandela Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of the former President of South Africa. The United Nations officially designated Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day in November 2009. The day is celebrated worldwide to commemorate the achievements of the anti-apartheid leader and to carry forward his legacy for a better future.

The Nelson Mandela International Day is a celebration of the 67-year-long fight of the South African leader against racial discrimination and human rights abuses.

Appreciating the efforts of the school in support of the struggle against apartheid, Chief Guest Ndebele encouraged the students to serve 67 minutes a day, symbolic of the number of years fighting for human rights, to serve mankind. He advised the students to take responsibility for changing the world in alignment with the UN International Mandela Day-2022 theme “Do what you can with what you have, wherever you are”.

As a gesture of friendship and appreciation he also presented the school ‘Dhanyavaad India’ – a tribute to the heroes and heroines of India who supported the liberation struggle of South Africa.