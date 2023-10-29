Annual athletic meet held at Springdales School

Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, on Sunday organized its Annual Athletic Meet-2023 amid great enthusiasm at its ground here.

The event was graced by former India cricketer and Assistant Coach of Lucknow Super Giants (Indian Premier League), Vijay Dahiya.

The programme began with the unfurling of the flag by Dahiya and House March Past, followed by oath taking by the students.

Advertisement

The former cricketer took the salute of the eight Houses as the Springdalians marched past with their banners proudly held aloft and the colorful house flags fluttering high.

Events like 100 metre, 200 metre and 400 metre race, relay race for boys and girls were organized.The sporting prowess of the budding athletes came to the fore as they competed with great vigour in the various track and field events.

The ‘little champs’ of the school showcased their taekwondo skills, while the students of Standards VI and VII exhibited a perfect amalgamation of balance, agility and coordination, as they performed aerobics adding joy and energy in their ‘rhythmic expressions.

Showcasing a holistic practice that originated in India, the students of Standards VIII and IX imbued the atmosphere in tricolor with ‘Yoga for Nationhood,’ emphasizing the importance of a healthy body and mind for the progress of the nation.

In his address, Dahiya said: “As a sportsperson for me participation is important. I am so thrilled to see the numbers here. It has been a pleasure for me to be here.”

Sports gives us a never-ending learning for life, he added.

Welcoming Dahiya and other dignitaries, Dr Jyoti Bose, Director, Springdales Schools, said that teamwork is dream work and was truly displayed through the fierce competitive spirit of the house contingent’s marching in perfect unison.

Dahiya and other dignitaries including DCP, Economic Offence Wing, Delhi Police, Anjitha Chepyala gave away the prizes to the winners.

The Unity House was awarded the trophy for the best marching squad while the best House in in Athletics was won by Freedom House, followed by Forward House.

Ritu Madan, Principal, Springdales School, proposed the vote of thanks on the occasion.