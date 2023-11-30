Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan marks its 40th anniversary in style

Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan marked its 40th anniversary with cultural extravaganza and prize-distribution ceremony on Thursday in the presence of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

Organised at the Rajni Kumar Hall of Friendship and Peace at the school premises, the event turned out to be a grand-gala affair to be cherished by the students, parents and staff of the school and the guests.

On her arrival, Sharmila Tagore was received by the Director of the school, Dr. Jyoti Bose, and members of the Springdales Education Society and the management while Aditya Gupta, the head boy of the school, presented her with a bouquet.

In her speech, Sharmila recalled her growing years in a joint family where she imbibed values of tolerance and sharing for which the world is fighting today. Echoing the Springdalian ethos, she emphasised that education should not be confined to academic programmes.

Sharing her life lessons, she advised the students to pursue their dreams and not be hampered by societal conventions and norms.

Citing the school report presented by Principal of the Springdales School Ritu Madan, Sharmila Tagore described the performance of the school as absolutely terrific. The report highlighted the achievements of the students and the staff of the school.

Recounting her journey, the veteran actor, Sharmila Tagore, narrated about the inspiration that made her what she is today.

In his welcome address, Dipak Haksar, senior member of the managing board of the Springdales School, said, “We are honoured to have Sharmila Tagore with us as chief guest.”

Addressing the actress, he said, “We are grateful for your presence. As a legendary actor you are an inspiration to millions of people, especially women.”

Talking about the school, Haksar he referred to Springdales as a school that imparts “enlightened” and “humane” education and living the legacy of its motto – “Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam” so aptly conceived by the founder of Springdales, Rajni Kumar, in 1956.

Elated by the presence of Tagore, Madan said, “It is indeed an honour to receive you. I convey my gratitude to you for being with us.”

The cultural highlight of the evening was a ballet, “The song of life”, an adaptation of Maxim Gorky’s story, “The song of the Falcon”. The ballet sought to contrast the spirit of freedom and daring embodied in the falcon with that of the earthly contentedness of the snake who symbolizes the apathy of humankind.

Speaking about the Springdalian education, Dr. Bose termed it a unique legacy upheld by the wisdom of erudite members of its management and staff through their dedication and commitment to the school.

She said the accolades received by the school were the testimony to its excellence in many spheres of life.

The school choir rendered melodic songs both in Hindi and English. The choir revealed its versatility and skill through its techniques of harmony and rhythm amid applause from the parents.

On the occasion, Sharmila presented Special Awards to senior students and the Academic Awards were presented by Mr. Dipak Haksar, member, Managing Board and Dr. Neerja Sharma, Manager, Springdales School.