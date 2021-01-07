MLA from Kalkaji constituency Atishi distributed smartphones to the girls of 9th to12th class of the Govt Girls Sr Sec School, DDA Phase 2, Kalkaji on Thursday. Despite Delhi govt. ensuring online education for majority of the students, there are still some bereft of the access due to lack of smartphones in family and the inability to buy. This step is to help the students to get the access to online education through Delhi govt schools.

“Distributed smartphones to the girls of a Delhi Govt School in Kalkaji today, in collaboration with Saajha and ‘Charter for Compassion’ In Covid-times, it is important to ensure that no child is left behind due to lack of access to technology,” she tweeted with a group of four pictures with the students of the school.

Distributed smartphones to the girls of a #DelhiGovtSchool in #Kalkaji today, in collaboration with @Saajha_IN and ‘Charter for Compassion’ In Covid-times, it is important to ensure that no child is left behind due to lack of access to technology pic.twitter.com/0X4AFguq9O — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 7, 2021

In her hour long interaction with the students of Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, she asked the students how they are coping with the times of COVID, and dealing with the distance from their school, teachers and friends.

She asked them in detail how they have been managing to study. Shivani, a student of the school said that she doesn’t have a smartphone in the family so she used to be helped by her friend for tute sheets, question papers and the progress on syllabus in online classes.

Shivani added that she is very happy that the smartphone will help her to get in line with other students of her class. Chetna, a student of 9th class from the school said that she was not able to attend any of the online classes, but now she will be.

Another student, Soni of class 10th said, “I was not able to cope with the vast syllabus without the access to online classes. I thank Atishi ma’am, for giving me this smartphone a few months before the exams so that I can view the videos and wrap up all that is pending in my study plan.”

“It is our continuous effort to help further the ease of online education for you all, and these smartphones is one small step in that direction. But beyond this, when your schools open, we’ll ensure that there is a dedicated phase for you to thoroughly revise the part of syllabus that was covered during the schools were closed,” Atishi said while speaking to the students.

She also thanked the organisations, namely ‘Saajha’ and ‘Charter for Compassion’ which came forward to help the students.