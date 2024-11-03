Two suffocate to death in fire at furniture godown in West Delhi

Two men suffocated to death after a massive fire broke out in a furniture godown in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Atul Rai (45), who worked on the same premises, and Nand Kishore (65), a rickshaw puller. They were asleep in a room on the godown’s terrace when the incident occurred, a Delhi police official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call regarding the fire in the furniture godown was received around 4.25 am on Sunday and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

“The premises were thoroughly checked, and it was found that the room on the roof was locked from inside. It was forced open to find that two persons had succumbed to death due to suffocation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

“A forensic team was called to the scene to ascertain the cause of the fire. Legal action will be initiated accordingly. The reason behind the fire is yet to be determined,” Veer added.

The incident followed a massive fire that broke out at a factory in the Alipur area of North Delhi on Saturday evening, prompting the deployment of 34 fire tenders.

There have been no reports of injuries from the blaze; however, the operation to douse the flames was completed on Sunday evening, and a cooling down process was initiated, a DFS official said.

The fire department received a call regarding the fire at the factory in the Firni area of Alipur at around 4 pm, the official said.

He added that the warehouse is suspected to have been used for the storage of paper and chemicals, but exact details are not yet available.