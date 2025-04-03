Fire engulfs over 50 seized vehicles in Malkhana in Nehru Place

More than 50 vehicles seized by the police were gutted in fire in Malkhana (storage house for case properties) in the Nehru Place area of South Delhi, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said on Thursday.

According to the DFS, they received a distress call at around 2 pm and initially five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control. However, on reaching the spot, several other fire tenders were called to douse the fire and it was extinguished at 6 pm, it added.

The fire officials said that the blaze first erupted in a single vehicle and then spread into the nearby parked vehicles that include two wheelers, three wheelers and cars.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported in the incident, DFS said in a statement.

The fire was intense with thick plumes of smoke clearly visible from the nearby areas.

From the clips by Nettizens on social media the fire is clearly visible. The videos were shot from rooftops of adjoining houses and buildings.

Earlier, nearly a dozen cars were gutted in a fire that broke out in a garage in the wee hours of Wednesday in Dhulsiras Village, Sector 24 Dwarka, South West Delhi, the police said.