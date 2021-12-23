Two dead, 5 injured in Ludhiana District Court explosion; CM to reach location

At least two people were dead and five received injuries in an explosion in the district court complex of Ludhiana city in Punjab. Chief Minister Charanjit Channi is reaching the spot to assess the situation.

The court complex is located close to the district Commissioner’s office.

The explosion took place in the washroom on the second floor at around 12.2 p.m., said the police.

Not many people were present at the time of the explosion owing to a strike by lawyers. One of the injured has been identified as advocate R.S. Mand.

The area has been cordoned off by the police and the court premise was vacated.

The intensity of the blast was so huge that it damaged nearby walls and shattered window glasses.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said that the explosion at the Ludhiana District Court Complex is the doing of “anti-national elements”, ahead of the state’s Assembly elections.

Channi also said that the government is on alert and those guilty won’t be spared. Addressing the media, Punjab Chief Minister said, “I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared.”

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he would reach Ludhiana soon.

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the police must get to the bottom of the case. “Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of two individuals. Praying for the recovery of those injured. Punjab Police must get to the bottom of this,” Amarinder Singh tweeted.

As per the Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, two persons have died while five have been injured in the incident.