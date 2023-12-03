Assembly election results: Modi, structural way of party management help BJP in Hindi heartland

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is upbeat about the trends of the assembly elections. Party members are jubilant and is in a celebratory mode after the trend showed the party’s victory in three of the four states during the day.

Rajasthan, Telangana, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram were five constituencies for assembly. The election process in the five states came to an end on November 30. The counting is taking place for four states while for Mizoram it will be held on Monday.

Speaking to The Statesman, National Spokesperson of BJP Nalin Kohli said, “It’s a resounding vote of faith of the voters in the Modi leadership and model of governance of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas. It’s also a rejection of the Congress party’s agenda of negativity and personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

For the past few days, the news debates on popular television channels have been dominated by the trends of the exit polls. The results, however, were mismatched as Congress was expected to hold Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh both states. Telangana is the only state where Congress is leading.

Explaining the reasons for the win, veteran journalist Rajeev Khanna said, “Bharatiya Janata Party won because the party went into elections in a very organized structural way. Congress lost because of the complency factor. Also, Kamal Nath tried to tow the soft Hindutva line which did not work in the favour of Congress. The BJP could very well manage the anti-incumbency factor because they were highly organized in terms of structure and functionality. Also, the Modi factor is working in a big way”.

BJP is treating this election as ‘Semi-finals’. Top party members who are not willing to be quoted claimed that the trend is loud and clear.

“The entire country believes in the leadership of one person and that is Prime Minister Modi. People could see how the country is transforming under the leadership of PM Modi. This verdict shows that the party is sailing smoothly and the semi-finals are a testimony to that. Let’s all wait for the finals”.

Meanwhile, Child and Development Minister Smriti Irani, reacting to the win of the assembly elections, told the media that ‘Modi Magic’ worked.

“The results are an indicator that people believed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s magic. And express our gratitude towards people for expressing their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi”.

India is going for the parliamentary elections next year.