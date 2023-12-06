BJP MPs who won in assembly polls resign from Lok Sabha; Baba Balaknath yet to quit as MP

All the BJP MPs, except for Baba Balaknath and Renuka Singh, who contested and won the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, have tendered their resignations from Lok Sabha, according to BJP sources. The delegation of these MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before tendering their resignation. BJP national president JP Nadda led the delegation during their meeting with the Lok Sabha speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kirodi Lal Meena has also resigned from the upper house.

Union Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Narendra Singh Tomar, who contested Assembly elections, will resign from the Union Council of Ministers later today. They will send their resignation to Prime Minister Modi.

However, Baba Balaknath has not yet quit his post, fueling further speculations. He was being considered as one of the contenders for the Chief Minister’s post in Rajasthan.

The BJP had fielded a total of 18 MPs in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Six of them lost the elections and only 12 managed to win the assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded seven MPs from Rajasthan but only four of them could register victory. Three of them lost the election and one of them, Devji Patel, even lost his deposit and finished third in Sanchor. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in Jhotwara, Diya Kumari in Vidhyadhar Nagar, Dr Kirodi Lal Meena in Sawai Madhopur, and Baba Balaknath in Tijara won their respective seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, five of the seven MPs the saffron party fielded in Madhya Pradesh won the elections but two of them, including Kulaste, lost. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar won from Madhya Pradesh.

Four MPs, including Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh, were fielded by the BJP in Chhattisgarh. Renuka Singh won Bharatpur-Sonahat, while Arun Saav and Gomati Saay also defeated their Congress rivals in Lormi and Pathalgaon, respectively. Vijay Baghel, after giving a tough fight to his Chief Minister uncle, lost in Paatan.