‘We bow to Janta Janardan’: Modi after BJP set course for heartland victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly elections and assured them of “good governance and development”. His reaction came after the BJP got a clear majority in the three Hindi heartland states.

“We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the BJP stands for. I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being. A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people,” Modi wrote on

The prime minister also conceded defeat in Telangana where the Congress party is on course for a victory. Modi said that his bond with the Telangana is “unbreakable” and that they will keep working for the people of the state.

“My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the BJP. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta.”