Beginning right from the medieval period up to the present day, Durga Puja has always been celebrated as a socio-cultural event, while maintaining the very roots of religious tradition.

However, the Pujas this time around was a bit different in the new normal era amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

To celebrate the occasion, Red FM recently organised ‘Puja Champion,’ a talent hunt for young minds in Siliguri, in association with TVS Jupiter, Mahindra XUV 300, Mukherjee Multi-Speciality Hospital and The Statesman.

According to the organisers, they were flooded with thousands of entries from individuals representing different apartments and societies, showcasing their unique talents and performances. The top three were chosen on the basis of a voting system.

With her golden voice and representing Alpana Mansion in Siliguri, Reet Dutta, clinched the title, followed by 1st Runner up Abhishek Bhattacharya, representing Radha Kunj Apartment, and 2nd Runner Up Mon Roy representing Rose Villa Apartment.

On the initiative to hold the contest, Kaustav Ghosh, the Station Head, Red FM, said, “We are extremely thankful to the listeners for welcoming and taking part in this digital activity. We also thank all our sponsors for supporting us.”