A workshop on ‘National Education Policy 2020: The Impetus to Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ was organized by Pragati College of Education in Siliguri yesterday.

The primary objective of the workshop was to raise awareness among scholars, faculties and students about NEP 2020, contemporary technologies, management practices and financial schemes and policies.

College authorities said by targeting the new generation of learners and educators, the workshop aimed to equip them with the necessary knowledge and understanding to navigate the evolving educational landscape in alignment with NEP objectives.

The event brought together esteemed speakers, academicians and students to share insights, exchange ideas and explore the transformative potential of NEP 2020.

Speakers like vice-chancellor, South Dinajpur University Prof Debabrata Mitra, Principal Uttarbanga Pranta Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal and assistant professor of business administration Dr Anirban Nandy discussed perspectives of NEP.

Students of Pragati College of Education presented papers on various themes related to NEP 2020.