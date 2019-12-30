Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has started bus services on 174 new routes during the last two years and seven more new routes have been approved on Monday.

The seven new routes approved include Mandi-Paidi via Taliyar up to Saihal, Sarkaghat to Tihra via Garli up to Sakohta, Shimla-Anu via Juni, new bus services from Sundernagar for Bari school children and common citizen, Mandi to Sarkaghat bus service via Durgapur, Sujanpur to Galoti bus service via Lahru Gloti instead of Bhedi-Naag Mandir Lahru, and Hoshiyarpur-Chambapattan-Jawalaji bus service has been extended to Til.

Thakur said that the state government was endeavoring to develop a safe and complete transport system in the state. The efforts made by the government for safe transport and minimize road accidents have started showing positives results.

He said that the people were becoming aware about road safety after the launch of road safety awareness campaign by the government. The government was providing latest techniques in the driver training institutes and safety driving education center established with the help of Honda has started functioning in Una.

Besides, HRTC was establishing modern driver training institutes at Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu, Taradevi and Jasur. The state government has provided 2.5 crore for the up-gradation of these institutes and Rs. 1.8 crore had been sanction today.