Ahead of LS polls, 70343 licensed firearms deposited in Himachal Pradesh

In order to ensure free and fair elections in the state scheduled on June 1, as many as 70343 out of total 100403 licensed weapons in Himachal Pradesh have been deposited till Monday evening.

Revealing this, a spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Election Department here on Tuesday, said: “Besides, these 3278 weapons have been impounded or cancelled.”

The numbers of the arms deposited were 1350 in Baddi, 4913 in Bilaspur, 5603 in Chamba, 3898 in Hamirpur, 12468 in Kangra, 1406 in Kinnaur, 4653 in Kullu, 222 in Lahaul-Spiti, 7281 in Mandi, 3954 in Police district Nurpur, 12111 in Shimla, 5791 in Sirmaur, 3877 in Solan and 2816 in Una, he said.

“Apart from this, since the elections were announced imposing the Model Code of Conduct, 73 complaints were received from across the State through C-Vigil out of which 36 complaints were disposed till Tuesday afternoon,” he said, adding that 37 complaints which were either false or were not found genuine were dropped after scrutiny.