Beyond the tourist trail

Whether you’re sweltering in dry heat or drowning in humidity, the hills are calling to cool you down. Escape this summer heat and embark on a journey to these destinations nestled amidst the Northern hills beyond the traditional tourist places.

Picture-perfect landscapes await, promising a serene retreat away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. It’s time to unveil the charm of five hidden gems that promise not just a getaway, but a rejuvenating “sleepcation” needed. Prepare to unwind, recharge, and immerse yourself in the blissful aura of these havens.

Mashobra, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled amidst the serene hills of Shimla lies Mashobra. Dubbed ‘Quiet Shimla’, this underrated paradise offers a calm place from the chaos of urban life, with its pristine landscapes and minimal tourist footfall. Enjoy your rejuvenating getaway at properties located like Udman Grand Mashobra by Ferns N Petals. Mashobra Greens and Koti Resorts are in proximity to attractions like the Naldehra Golf Course and Carignano Nature Park. This destination is perfect for family travellers or an ideal retreat for friends looking for a staycation.

Mana, Uttarakhand

Perched at the edge of the Indian border with Tibet/China in the majestic Himalayas lies Mana, the last Indian village. In the district of Chamoli, this quaint village has earned the title of a “Tourism Village” bestowed by the Uttarakhand government. With its surreal charm and proximity to Badrinath, Mana stands as one of the top tourist attractions in the region yet unrecognized. Properties like Sarovar Portico Badrinath provide the perfect blend of luxury and serenity for stays. This town invites adventurers and explorers to uncover its timeless beauty and cultural richness.

Tosh, Himachal Pradesh

Set amidst Parvati Valley, this place is a true masterpiece of nature’s beauty. Whether you fancy a peaceful walk by the Parvati River or crave delicious treats at cozy cafes, you’ll find everything you need here. Known for its lively hippie vibes, Tosh is an ideal spot for both solo adventurers and group outings, promising an unforgettable journey of culture and spirituality. The village boasts numerous Buddhist temples and monasteries, offering a glimpse into its rich cultural heritage across the globe. When it comes to accommodation, options like Hello Tosh and The Villster Resort offer the perfect blend of comfort and seamless services, ensuring a memorable stay amidst the serene surroundings.

Landour, Mussoorie

Just a short journey from “Queen Of Hills”, Mussoorie lies the cantonment town of Landour in Uttarakhand, India. Nestled at an altitude of 7500 feet, it perches gracefully akin to a jewel adorning the crown of the Queen of Hills, near the majestic peaks of the Himalayas. Despite its proximity to the bustling Mussoorie, Landour remains a hidden sanctuary, undisturbed and serene. From the luxury charm of Hotel Oakland Landour to the allure of Rokeby Manor, accommodation options offer a delightful escape amidst these mountains.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Tucked within the Himalayas’ grandeur, Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh beckons those seeking solace amidst nature’s embrace. Its unspoiled beauty, bordered by Ladakh, Tibet, Kinnaur, and Kullu Valley, calls out to adventurers escaping urban chaos. At an altitude of 12,500 feet, Spiti’s rugged mountains, lush pine forests, and quaint villages are enchanted with their serene landscapes. With ancient monasteries and cozy accommodations like Green Tara Mud House and Echor Mud Huts Tabo, Spiti offers a tranquil retreat. Explore Buddhist heritage, uncover hidden lakes like Dhadkan, and partake in thrilling adventures such as hiking and camping. Despite its year-round chilly temperatures, Spiti’s summer months offer a milder climate, perfect for immersing oneself in its captivating allure.